Grilling safety tips you need to know before Memorial Day weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -If your planning to fire up the grill there are some things you need to know.
According to the National Fire Protection Association more than 10,000 home fires are started each year by grills.
Captain Norman Baker with the Cape Fire Department said being distracted while cooking by family or friends is one of the main causes of grill fires.
He also suggests putting your grill in a well-ventilated area and make sure you clean it before and after you use it.
“When your cooking inside you want to keep everything clean and we tend to neglect the grills because its outside and out of mind but the same thing with cooking inside grease and thing can build up and can actually start a bigger fire then you may be prepared to handle," Baker said.
He also said don’t leave the grill unattended and be sure to keep all children and pets away from the grill.
