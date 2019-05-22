Flooding cancels Rendezvous at the Fort in Prairie du Rocher, Ill. for second time in 49 years

PRAIRIE DU ROCHER, Ill. (KFVS) - The 49th Annual Rendezvous at the Fort in Prairie du Rocher, Illinois has been canceled.
The celebration was scheduled for June 1 and June 2, but increasing flooding along the Mississippi River has forced the Prairie du Rocher Chamber of Commerce to cancel the event.
However, events that were to be scheduled in conjunction with the Rendezvous will still go on.
Bands and food have already been booked and purchased. The will also be the parade in town.
The most recent rainfall brought floodwater above the roadway, leading to the floodgates being kept closed.
This is only the second time in the event’s history that is has been canceled due to flooding. The first time was in 2013.
