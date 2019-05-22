First Alert: Scattered afternoon showers, thunderstorms possible

(KFVS) - Quieter and drier conditions in the Heartland.
This afternoon, we are seeing partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs in the 80s and cooling off after sunset.
A storm or two could develop to our west this evening and a chance a line could move into our northern counties after midnight. The severe threat with these storms is low. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Thursday could begin with a few scattered thunderstorms in the northern half of the Heartland and becoming partly cloudy and warm by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
We’ll have a look at your Memorial Day Weekend tonight on Heartland News.
