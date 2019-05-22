First Alert: Scattered afternoon showers, thunderstorms possible

First Alert Forecast 10 p.m. 5/22
By Jasmine Adams | May 22, 2019 at 4:37 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 10:31 PM

(KFVS) - Quieter and drier conditions in the Heartland.

This afternoon, we are seeing partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs in the 80s and cooling off after sunset.

A storm or two could develop to our west this evening and a chance a line could move into our northern counties after midnight. The severe threat with these storms is low. Morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday could begin with a few scattered thunderstorms in the northern half of the Heartland and becoming partly cloudy and warm by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

We’ll have a look at your Memorial Day Weekend tonight on Heartland News.

