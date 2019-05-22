Deputies: Driver operating under the influence, 2 arrested on drug charges

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials in Ballard County, Kentucky said two men are facing several drug charges on Tuesday, May 21.
Deputies said during the early morning hour they saw a vehicle that was not able to maintain its lane of travel on New Liberty Church Rd.
Officials said they tried to stop the brown 2009 Honda Civic occupied by two men.
The driver was determined to be operating the vehicle under the influence.
Officials said a search of the vehicle produced a broken glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine reside and drug paraphernalia.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Ballard County Jail.
When the suspects got to the jail, one man attempted to conceal a marijuana grinder in the back seat of one of the deputy’s vehicles.
The driver was charged with operating on a suspended/revoked license, DUI second degree, possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
The passenger was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia buy/possess and tampering with physical evidence.
Deputies were assisted by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
