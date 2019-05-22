Church to host health and awareness fair for seniors

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Eisleben Lutheran Church will be hosting a Health & Awareness Fair at the church on Wednesday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to Noon.
This event is free for senior citizens.
Multiple organizations and agencies will be attending the event to provide information about health issues and resources available.
Free health screenings such as: blood sugar, hearing, blood pressure, oxygen stats, strength, veins and heart rate will be available.
The event is sponsored by Scott City Interactive Parks Program (SCIPP), Eisleben Lutheran Church and Pyramid/Tri-County Home Health Care.
For more information contact Phyllis Spinks at 573-270-6700 or email.
