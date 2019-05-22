Burial planned for unidentified man found in Ohio River

WEST PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A burial ceremony is planned for the unidentified man found in the Ohio River in September.
The McCracken County Coroner’s Office will conduct the burial.
The public is invited to attend a brief graveside service for the unknown man.
The service will be held Wednesday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at Wilmington Cemetery in West Paducah, Kentucky.
“These cases are heart breaking,” said McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton. “I’m sure, somewhere, this man has friends or family who could help us identify him. Despite our best efforts, however, we just don’t know where to find those people at this time.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, McCracken County deputies recovered the body of a white male from the Ohio River. The death investigation briefly shut-down the US 45 Brookport Bridge.
The deceased was reportedly in his 60s and described as well-developed, 6 foot 2 tall, approximately 132 pounds, with a clean shaven head and no facial hair.
According to Coroner Melton the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has classified the death as undetermined at this time.
Anyone with information about the unidentified man is asked to contact the McCracken County Coroner’s Office at 270-444-4732 or email.
