Blunt recieves update on Ste. Genevieve National Historic Park priorities

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - US Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) questioned the U.S. Department of the Interior on Wednesday, May 22 about progress in acquiring historic properties and a building for the visitors center at Ste. Genevieve National Historic Park.
Sen. Blunt also got an update on Dept. of Interior’s plan for hiring staff for the National Park Service.
Legislation to designate the Historic Park as a unit of National Park Service was signed into law in March 2018.
CLICK HERE to watch the senator’s remarks.
