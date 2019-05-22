Bill addressing veteran suicide prevention passes House

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - Legislation to improve suicide prevention and mental health resources at the Department of Veterans Affairs passed in the House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 22. The bi-partisan (HR 2333) was co-sponsored by Rep. Mike Bost (IL-12).
According to Bost’s office the Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act requires the Comptroller General of the United States to conduct an assessment of the responsibilities, workload, and vacancy rates of the VA Suicide Prevention Coordinators.
