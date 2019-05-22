Arts Council grant helps Ky. schools with field trips

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Arts Council is now accepting applications for its popular TranspARTation grant.
Grant applications will be accepted through Aug. 30. The grant covers the cost of transportation to and from an arts venue from the arts council’s TranspARTation Directory.
According to the Kentucky Arts Council, the grants are based on the mileage from the school building to the arts organization or performance venue and the number of buses necessary.
Schools may apply for the grant in any amount.
Any Kentucky public or private school that supports grades pre-K through 12 may apply.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.