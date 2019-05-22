911 administrative office moving from Herrin to Marion, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The administrative offices for 911 in Williamson County will be moving.
The offices will moving from Herrin to Marion, Illinois at the police department on West DeYoung Street.
This is according to the Williamson County Joint Emergency Telephone Systems Board.
Behind the move was longtime 911 Coordinator Ken Smith. He was responsible for helping Counties of Southern Illinois group that brought Next Generation 911 to the area. The service was expanded by the state legislature to go statewide by 2015.
DJ Stewart took Smith’s place at the helm.
The new contact number for the 911 Administrative Office is 618-997-7541.
