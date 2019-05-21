Ribbon cutting held for splash park in Murphysboro, Ill.

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - After several years of planning and fundraising, Murphysboro, Illinois will open a splash park.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Fred Cook Memorial Splash Park took place on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m. at Longfellow Park.
Friends of Murphysboro, a non-for profit organization, has invited the community to join in the celebration.
One Carruthers Elementary School student was the honored guest. The student turned on the Splash Park for the first time.
According to organizers, Carruthers students wrote letters explaining why they felt parks are important. One of the students will be picked from the letters submitted.
Construction for the project began in July 2018 after at least years of fundraising and planning.
The project cost approximately $80,000.
The Fred Cook Memorial Splash Park was made in part by the generous donations of Fred Cook, Friends of Murphysboro, the City of Murphysboro, the Kiwanis of Murphysboro, Murphysboro Park District, Fager-McGee Construction, Asaturian Eaton & Associates, Inc., A & W Plumbing and Heating and J & W Reynolds Monuments.
"Just a place for people to come out on the hot days of summer, let the kids run around so they’re not cooped up and meet new people and make it a safe place to be, said Sarah Junk, board member with Friends of Murphysboro. "(To) just get outside and get some fresh air and get away from electronics.”
