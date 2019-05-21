Man facing DUI, other charges after police chase ends in crash in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested on DUI and other charges after leading Mt. Vernon police on a chase, which ended in a crash on Monday, May 20.
According to police, several resident called to report that Robert Garrett, 52, of Mt. Vernon was driving recklessly and was possible drunk.
When police tried to stop his vehicle, Garrett drove off and led police on a chase before hitting several trees, a fire hydrant and a front porch. Garrett was found a short distance from the vehicle. It was believe he was ejected, but police say a crash reconstruction determined he got out of the vehicle on his own and collapsed a short distance later.
Garrett was taken to an area hospital for treatment and then arrested.
Garrett was charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and eluding the police, and driving while license revoked.
No one else was injured during this incident.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.