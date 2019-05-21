City of Jackson Public Works challenging its people to walk and look for city improvements

JACKSON , Mo. (KFVS) -Do you ever see potholes or cracked sidewalks and want to see it fixed? In honor of National Public Works week, the City of Jackson is challenging its people to walk and discover things you can’t see when driving.
“Last fall I was having some hip problems and back problems and I was told that I needed to walk,” Kent Peetz, director of public works.
This is what sparked Peetz to create the “Walk Jackson challenge.” A 25-mile walk for people to learn their neighborhoods, and find things in need of repair.
“We’re not going to see things that happen as quickly as the citizens can," Peetz said.
This is a way for people to not just exercise, but to watch out for things such as clogged storm sewers, missing street signs and damage to city property.
“Public works does not exist without the citizens who live here. They pay public works through their water bill and sewer bill,” he said.
George Harris lives in Jackson and he said everyone needs a little push, and this challenge will make a you walk and think.
“You get reminded every month when you get your bill but its nice to do something to have you think about it outside of your receiving your monthly bill," said Harris.
Peetz said the people who participate can even win prizes especially when they find the hidden red rocks.
“Each red rock will have prize attached to it and the prizes are some swimming passes, there are some walk in passes to the civic center,” he said.
He hoped this will allow people to feel more comfortable contacting them for anything.
“We want people to know that there’s a way to contact us about public works issues whether it’s a sewer that’s backed up,” Peetz said.
If you live in Jackson and want to participate it is not too late: click here or call 573-243-2300.
