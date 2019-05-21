Judge orders “The Offsets" to close until safety measures are met

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A popular swimming hole in the Heartland has been ordered to close before it was even set to open.
On May 24, a judge has ordered “The Offsets” in Fredericktown, Missouri to cease operations until necessary safety measures are implemented.
According to Mo. Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced the order stating since the early 1980′s nine people have died from drowning or falling off the bluffs.
Schmitt said countless injuries have occurred as well.
Judge Wendy Horn bars the owners of The Offsets, Gary and Rebecca Henson, from re-opening the swimming hole until extensive safety measures are met according to Schmitt.
KFVS has reached out to the owners of The Offsets for comment and is waiting to hear back.
According to court documents Judge Horn ordered the following safety measures to be met before the location may reopen:
- An emergency response plan must be prepared by a water safety expert and training will be conducted with all staff before the start of each operating season at least monthly.
- Jumping will only be permitted from designated jumping and diving areas.
- Each designated jumping area will be staffed by a certified lifeguard
- Each jumping area will have signs and warnings advising users that previous patrons have died jumping off the cliffs along with a pictograph and instructions on safe entry technique.
- Lifeguard staffing will be present in each jumping area. Staff will direct patrons to the signage explaining the risks and technique. They will instruct patrons on how to jump from the heights to minimize risks of physical injury or death. Staff will only permit jumping feet-first into the water as well as only allowing patrons to enter the water after ensuring that the water is clear of other swimmers.
- A certified lifeguard will be stationed in the water in a boat.
- Lifeguards will be equipped with rescue tubes with lanyards equal to the depths of the water in the swimming zones.
- Lifeguards will have hip packs containing sanitary gloves and face masks suitable for the provision of CPR.
- A trauma bag will be on the property containing an automated external defibrillator (AED) in proper working order and an emergency oxygen system capable of administering oxygen to an adult or child as well as a bag valve mask. The bag will be able to be promptly delivered to the scene of any emergency event in or near the water.
- At least one appropriate backboard with a head immobilization device shall be kept so as to be easily retrievable for use in emergency events in or near the water.
- Flotation devices that can be thrown into the water will be available at each jump area and at least every 100 feet around the perimeter of the water.
- Guests will be required (other than certified scuba divers with proper equipment) to wear appropriately fitting U.S. Coast Guard approved life jackets when entering the water.
- Sinkholes will be fenced off or otherwise maintained so patrons cannot fall inside.
In a Facebook post, owners of The Offsets say the state is keeping the venue closed.
On May 22 the owners began a gofundme to help with expenses.
On Monday, May 20, the Attorney General’s Office submitted a proposed judgement. According to the Office, it details what they hope the judge decides, including arguments and findings of fact.
In 2018, a petition was filed a Facebook group created urging people to avoid the area was also created.
Later, then-Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit to close The Offsets, citing safety concerns following two deaths in July.
In the Facebook post, the owners of The Offsets called a shutdown “government overreach.”
The Offsets is located on Highway OO at an intersection with County Road 220. It was a former lead mine that flooded and formed an approximately 5-acre lake. It’s almost completely surrounded by bluffs of varying heights up to at least 40 feet above the water level.
