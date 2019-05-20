RESULTS: Ky. primary elections

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Voters in Kentucky decided on several important offices on May 21, 2019.
Gov. Matt Bevin cleared his first hurdle toward a second term. Bevin beat three Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary election.
He beat out three challengers:
Andy Beshear received enough votes to claim winner of the Democratic Candidacy for Governor, beating out:
- Rocky Adkins (D)
- Adam Edelen (D)
- Geoffrey Young (D)
Heather French Henry is the winner of the Democratic candidacy for the Kentucky Secretary of State. She beat out:
- Jason Belcher (D)
- Jason Griffith (D)
- Geoff Sebesta (D)
Michael Adams is the winner of the GOP Candidacy for the Kentucky Secretary of State. He beat out:
Robery Conway is the winner of the Democratic Candidacy of the Commissioner of Agriculture, beating out:
Ryan Quarles, the incumbent, is the winner winner of the GOP candidacy for Commissioner of Agriculture. He beat out:
- Bill Polyniak (R)
Several state office races were on the ballot.
Attorney General candidates:
Daniel Cameron won the GOP candidacy for Attorney General, beating out:
Candidates for Auditor of Public Accounts:
Sheri Donahue is the winner for the Democratic candidacy for Auditor. She beat out:
Michael Bowman won the democratic nomination for Treasurer. He beat out:
Crittenden Alochol sale vote:
Voters in the City of Marion, Ky. approve the sale of alcohol with 403 yes votes to 277 no votes.
