First Alert: Severe weather moves across Ill. and Mo.

(KFVS) - A First Alert Action Day was issued for Tuesday, May 21.
A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri in the Heartland until 3 a.m.
The National Weather Service reported a funnel cloud sighted on the northeast side of Jackson, Mo. A home near Harviell, Mo. was also damaged when a covered deck was picked up and thrown around 100 feet.
Ozark Border Electric Coop in Carter County is reporting 662 customers without power at this time.
We issued a First Alert Action Day for Tuesday due to the threat of significant severe weather across the Heartland.
Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade said the greatest threat will be from damaging winds but there is a small tornado threat as well.
There is a Flash Flood Watch for portions of the KFVS viewing area in Missouri until 12 a.m. Wednesday.
The line of storms will likely weaken as it moves towards the Mississippi River; however, much of southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois does have a threat for damaging winds and isolated tornadoes this evening.
The Jackson, Mo. Civic Center opened its tornado safe room on Tuesday afternoon.
Baseball’s Cardinals were going to open a series with cross-state rival Kansas City, but that game was postponed to Wednesday.
According to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service, an area of scattered thunderstorm caused wind damage from about 3 miles northwest of Dexter to about 7 miles east of Bloomfield. The area with the most concentrated damage was along and north of Highway E, about 3-7 miles east of Bloomfield. They say at least a dozen utility poles were broken and dozens of trees were either uprooted or had broken limbs.
The National Weather Service reported that in Butler County, Mo. three trees came down on a home at the intersection of T Highway and Red Robin Lne. around 3 a.m.
Officials also reported around 2:35 a.m. in Wayne County, Mo., trees fell on power lines.
The Williamson County Fire Protection District reported trees across power lines on fire in the area of Grand Ave. and Cambria Rd. They said W. Grand Ave. at Cambria Rd. will be closed until further notice. They ask drivers to seek alternate routes and say the power is out in several locations.
Low temperatures by Wednesday morning will be in the lower to mid-60s.
Wednesday will start off with a few scattered storms in our eastern counties, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm.
Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
