Senior group to host law enforcement memorial ceremony in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization established to bring seniors and law enforcement together in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will be hosting a ceremony to honor fallen peace officers with southeast Missouri ties.
SALT, Seniors and Lawmen Together, will recognize 49 officers during a ceremony on Thursday, may 24, a the Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau at 6 p.m.
Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten will be the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.