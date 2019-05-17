Senior group to host law enforcement memorial ceremony in Cape Girardeau

Senior group to host law enforcement memorial ceremony in Cape Girardeau
SALT will host a Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony on Thursday, May 24 at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau at 6 p.m. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | May 17, 2019 at 11:39 AM CDT - Updated May 22 at 6:52 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization established to bring seniors and law enforcement together in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, will be hosting a ceremony to honor fallen peace officers with southeast Missouri ties.

SALT, Seniors and Lawmen Together, will recognize 49 officers during a ceremony on Thursday, may 24, a the Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau at 6 p.m.

Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten will be the keynote speaker at this year’s ceremony.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.