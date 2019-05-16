Giant Abe Lincoln sculpture arrives in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the City of Springfield will host the exhibition of American realist Seward Johnson’s “Return Visit” sculpture. The installation begins on May 22.
“Return Visit” stands 31 feet tall and weighs 37,000 pounds. It will be displayed in Springfield until September 2020.
This is an enlarged version of Johnson’s original work of art commissioned for Gettysburg Plaza in Pennsylvania.
“The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is home to one of the five copies of the Gettysburg Address written in Lincoln’s own hand. It’s also dedicated to helping ordinary people understand Lincoln’s extraordinary life and legacy. I think that makes us the perfect place for a sculpture featuring both the speech and Lincoln talking to a citizen,” said Alan Lowe, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.