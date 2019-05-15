Ill. high school art students honored at Illinois State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - A dozen of Southern Illinois’ student artists gathered at the Illinois State Capitol to be honored on Wednesday, May 15.
The competition was held by state senator Paul Schimpf (R - Waterloo)
“It’s amazing to me to see the creativity and skill displayed by these students,” said Schimpf. “And the variety of subjects and media show how truly broad the range of talent in our region is.”
The theme of the second annual art competition was “Inspired Southern Illinois”, which included paintings, photographs, drawings and mixed-media works of art.
Mascoutah High School student Alyssa Housley won grand prize for her graphite drawing and she said that she was inspired by a friend.
“My best friend lived here for a few years and she moved recently, I just wanted to capture who she was,” said Housley. “I’m just very happy that a lot of people can see it and appreciate it. Art means a different thing to everybody, I hope they get their own thoughts from it.”
Carbondale Community High School student Miranda Wright was the first runner-up. She talked about how awesome it was to have her work displayed.
“I’m really flattered. Seeing people taking pictures of it and talking about it, I’m just really flattered and proud of myself,” said Housley.
The artwork will be on display in the North Corridor of the Capitol for the week and several winner will have their works displayed in Senator Schimpf’s office for the next year.
Students who made the trip took part in an award ceremony and took a tour of the Capitol grounds.
“This brings a different group of kids up to the Capitol than many other programs do, this event focuses on students that have a unique artistic gift,” said Senator Schimpf. “We have some amazingly talented artists in Southern Illinois, and this gives me a chance to show off the talent to people from across the state.”
