Tennessee RiverLine Pilot Community Project to be held in Paducah

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Everyone is invited to attend a public community engagement and visioning event for the Tennessee RiverLine Pilot Community Project.
The event, Tennessee RiverLine 652 to YOU, will be Thursday, August 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the McCracken County Public Library at 555 Washington Street.
Community members will participate in activities, review displays, and provide feedback on current river access and usage. Ideas are encouraged regarding the river’s economic, social, and environmental development.
“We encourage everyone to come out on August 15 for the public engagement session at the Library. Come share your ideas and meet others who want to build a dynamic riverfront experience," said Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt, who is coordinating the Tennessee RiverLine project for Paducah. “Paducah’s riverfront has wonderful existing recreational activities, including the greenway trail, the transient boat dock, and the riverboat cruises. The Tennessee RiverLine is a great opportunity to engage Paducah’s stakeholders and the public on envisioning new ways to promote these assets, draw more people to the river and onto the water, and connect Paducah to other communities along the Tennessee River that have a shared history.”
Paducah/McCracken County has been approved as a pilot community for the Tennessee RiverLine Partnership. It is part of a regional trail system.
According to the City of Paducah, the Tennessee RiverLine is a vision for a continuous system of multi-modal trail experiences such as paddling, hiking, and biking along 652-miles from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Paducah.
The Paducah Board of Commissioners along with the McCracken County Fiscal Court decided to apply as a pilot community at its March 26 Commission meeting.
The five pilot communities include:
- Paducah/McCracken County, Kentucky;
- Roane County, Tennessee;
- Bridgeport, Alabama;
- The Shoals, Alabama (Florence-Muscle Shoals MSA); and
- Benton County, Tennessee.
For more information, visit www.tnriverline.org.
