Tennessee RiverLine Pilot Community Project to be held in Paducah

“We encourage everyone to come out on August 15 for the public engagement session at the Library. Come share your ideas and meet others who want to build a dynamic riverfront experience," said Paducah Main Street Director Katie Axt, who is coordinating the Tennessee RiverLine project for Paducah. “Paducah’s riverfront has wonderful existing recreational activities, including the greenway trail, the transient boat dock, and the riverboat cruises. The Tennessee RiverLine is a great opportunity to engage Paducah’s stakeholders and the public on envisioning new ways to promote these assets, draw more people to the river and onto the water, and connect Paducah to other communities along the Tennessee River that have a shared history.”