Repairs to Emerson Bridge to begin; lane shifts, restrictions expected

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Repairs to the Route 74/Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau are expected to shift traffic with a reduced width for a few months during the summer.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Friday, May 10, that crews will be making repairs to the metal joint connection Rt. 74 to the bridge on the Missouri side beginning Tuesday, May 28 through Monday, Sept. 16.
The repairs call for a traffic shift drivers will need to be aware of.
During the repairs, MoDOT said traffic will be shifted head-to-head in the eastbound lanes while crews first work in the westbound lanes.
Once the repairs are made on the westbound end of the bridge, traffic will be shifted head-to-head in the westbound lanes while crews repair the eastbound side.
MoDOT said the driving lanes will be reduced to a 12-foot width restriction throughout the project.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
Signs and other traffic control devices will mark the work zone.
The Emerson Bridge connects Cape Girardeau across the Mississippi River to East Cape Girardeau, Illinois, between Fountain St. and Levee Rd.
The project was originally slated to begin in 2020, but inspections in 2018 accelerated the work date.
For more information or questions contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at 888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or click here.
