Sewage runs down Fredericktown, MO, DNR to send letter on regulations

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - When it rains, it pours, more than just water out of some manhole covers in Fredericktown, Missouri and neighbors said the sights and smells aren’t pleasant.
According to Josh Wilkerson with Department of Natural Resources in Poplar Bluff, DNR received complaints and concerns from Fredericktown residents about raw sewage coming out of manhole covers.
The DNR will issue a letter requesting the City of Fredericktown to meet the required regulations.
Wilkerson said the main issue is that the city didn’t report to DNR that they were having these sewer problems, which is a requirement for all wastewater facilities.
The city will be given a timeline and will need to communicate what they’re doing to meet the requirements.
The city has already shown they are working towards meeting the DNR standards.
“There’s toilet paper there and toilet paper around here. And I’m sure that there’s some human feces in here you know and stuff, because when the water’s flowing you can see the human feces floating down with it," said Cassondra Smothers, who’s lived in Fredericktown for 30 years.
Smothers said later the city put lime powder on the streets and cleaned up the toilet paper remains.
Vince Grieshaber, City of Fredericktown Wastewater Manager blamed the mess on a simple reason.
“It’s just Mother Nature you know. Get a big rain, it’s gotta go somewhere," said Grieshaber.
He said crews have been working on the 100-year-old sewer system for years, patching holes and running tests.
Most recently, contractors put cameras down the lines to find the problem, but there’s no solution yet because of all the rain.
“It’s an ongoing thing. You can fix it in the section that you’re trying to fix, and then it shows up in another section," he said.
But Smothers said she plans around it.
“When it’s up like that we can’t do laundry, we can’t do dishes, we can’t even use our bathrooms. My dad and mom have to use porta-potties in their own house, because it’s not gonna go anywhere,” said Smothers.
“It’s just a phenomenon that happens seasonal, I guess. Spring comes, lots of rain, it happens,” said Grieshaber.
According to Smothers, it’s been a problem for about 40 years on East College and Saline Street. She said the manhole on Saline Street sometimes floods onto the community football field.
“It’s kind of hard to explain, but I’m not trying to push it off, but it happens in every town in United States. If they say it doesn’t they’re lying. It’s Mother Nature. When it rains it fills up the lines," said Grieshaber.
