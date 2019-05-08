Carbondale man sentenced to 1 year in prison for shots fired investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to one year in prison for an investigation into shots fired in May.
Quinn Payne-Brandon, 22, of Carbondale pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of weapons on Monday, December 9. He was sentenced to one year in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.
In early May, police were dispatched to the 400 block of Robert A. Stalls Avenue, on the northeast side of Carbondale, for a report of shots fired.
According to the office of Jackson County State’s Attorney Michael Carr, police found fired shell casings of various calibers at the intersection near Archie Jones Street, along with a “freshly abandoned” red and black Taurus Spectrum .380 semi-automatic pistol in the backyard of a home on Archie Jones Street.
The pistol was loaded with one round in the chamber and a full magazine and did not appear to have been fired.
Officers learned a suspect associated with, and potentially the target of the shots, Quinn Payne-Brandon, had run through the front door and out the back of the home on Archie Jones Street immediately after the shots were fired.
The residents identified him by his clothing and said he was carrying a small, red and black pistol with him.
Officers ran a trace of the pistol’s serial number and determined it was bought in Carbondale the day before. They learned Payne-Brandon’s girlfriend was listed as buying the pistol.
According to Carr, the girlfriend later confessed to buying the pistol for Payne-Brandon, who did not have a FOID card.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of the case.
