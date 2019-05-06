Tip leads police to man wanted for bar burglary, escape

MARTIN, TN (KFVS) - Martin Police report a man wanted for the burglary of a bar and escape from officers has been arrested.
Brandon Henry, 39 of Martin, Tennessee, was taken into custody Monday, June 24 and booked into the Weakley County Jail.
Martin Police said information from a caller lead them to Henry who was walking on Highway 190 between the communities of McConnell and Ruthville.
Henry will be arraigned in the Weakley County General Sessions Court on Thursday, June 27 on the charges of burglary, felony theft of property, escape and vandalism.
According to Martin Police, Henry was wanted in connection with the burglary of the Slide-n-Ride Saloon on Saturday, May 4.
The owner/operator of the Slide-n-Ride Saloon called police at 7:42 p.m. stating several items were missing from the bar when he arrived to work.
The following are the items reported missing: bottles of liquor, a safe containing cash, several electronic items, several items from the D.J. booth and an unknown number of alcoholic beverages from coolers.
The owner also reported there was damage to some items inside of the bar.
Martin Police said they identified a suspect by viewing video footage from the bar and officers took Henry into custody.
Officers reported Henry allegedly admitted to the theft, but when he was retrieving evidence for investigators he ran away from the officers.
