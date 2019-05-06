New turf installed at Saluki Stadium

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Saluki Stadium has new turf.
FieldTurf Classic HD was installed at the stadium, replacing the original turf that was put down in 2010.
Crews started removing old turf at Saluki Stadium on Monday, May 6.
According to Tom Weber, director of media services for Southern Illinois University Athletics, the Board of Trustees passed the turf replacement project at Saluki Stadium in December 2018.
He said the old turf had a 10-year lifespan. After nine years and 10 seasons, he said it had reached it’s end.
Weber said the new turf will have the new Saluki logo on it, which was announced in February.
The new turf is described as softer to the touch and less abrasive, but still durable. It was designed with a high-end polymer and UV stabilizers, along with a unique fibre shape and cut pattern.
The turf system features three-layer infill and the coating system is said to leave the backing 40 percent porous for better drainage.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.