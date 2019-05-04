Super Gantry Crane demolished at Olmsted Lock and Dam

OLMSTEAD, IL (KFVS) - A giant crane that helped build the Olmsted Lock and Dam has been demolished.
Workers used explosives to demolish the giant structure on Saturday evening, May 4.
The Super Gantry Crane helped build the Olmsted Lock and Dam on the Ohio River.
It is a piece of equipment that has been used to move precast shells to the top of the skidway from their positions at the precast yard.
This is a massive sized crane specifically built to assemble, move, lift sections of the dam. The largest of which weighed 4,700 tons.
The Olmsted Dam gantry crane is the largest gantry crane of its kind in the world, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
The crane stood 10 stories tall and was designed to lift up to 5,100 pounds.
The cost of the crane sits at roughly $9.5 million.
