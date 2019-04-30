Heartland man to run around the world

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Heartland man is attempting to run around the world.
Dustin Johnson left on May 1. About 20 days through, he found himself in Georgia.
He said he made quite an impact along his journey meeting people to help in his run. He took a picture with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department before getting an escort out of town.
Next, he’ll head to Myrtle Beach before leaving the United States for Peru.
Johnson is attempting to become the first American to ever complete the run.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the supplies Johnson needs for his travels.
He is a Navy veteran and is running to bring awareness to veterans mental health when they return from active duty.
Johnson is a resident of Lambert, Missouri with a population of 34. Lambert is located next to Benton, Mo.
After Peru, he will then run the South America leg of his journey before flying to Europe.
He will run an average of 35 miles per day on his journey.
