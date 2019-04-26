3 Bulldogs taken in first round of NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, TN (WMC) - With a number of Mid-South favorites looking to make a name for themselves on Sundays, the first round of the NFL Draft saw three Mississippi State players selected by NFL teams.
Jeffery Simmons was the first to go. The defensive tackle from Mississippi State went 19th overall to the Tennessee Titans despite having a torn ACL that could keep him out much, if not all, of 2019.
Simmons is seen by many as one of the best athletes in the entire draft.
Defensive end Montez Sweat followed behind. The defensive end was drafted by the Washington Redskins at 26th overall.
Sweat was recently touted as a possible top-10 draft pick but fell due to a reported heart condition.
With the next pick, teammate Jonathan Abram was drafted by the Oakland Raiders.
Abram was the second safety off the board.
Day 2 of the draft kicks off at 6 p.m. with rounds 2 and 3 in Nashville. We expect to see some Ole Miss Rebels and Memphis Tigers to go off the board Friday.
Here are the other players we’re watching out for in the NFL Draft:
University of Memphis
- Darrell Henderson (RB)
- Tony Pollard (RB)
- Trevon Tate (DL)
Ole Miss
- AJ Brown (WR)
- DK Metcalf (WR)
- Greg Little (OL)
- Demarkus Lodge (WR)
Mississippi State
- Jamal Peters (CB)
- Elgton Jenkins (Center)
WMC Action News 5’s Sudu Upadhyay will have more coverage live from Nashville at the 2019 NFL Draft.
