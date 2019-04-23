City terminates Kennett Fire Chief and Assistant Chief from positions

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Two Kennett Fire Department officials have been terminated according to city workers.
According to City Clerk Brenda Ellis, Fire Chief John Mallott and Assistant Chief David Horton no longer hold those positions.
Ellis said on April 16, by action of the city council, both fire officials were placed on administrative leave.
On April 22, Ellis said the men were terminated from those positions.
