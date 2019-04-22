New superintendent for Sikeston School District discusses goals

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Sikeston School District’s superintendent is new to his job, but said he enjoys it so far.
Dr. Anthony (Tony) Robinson said he wants to address bullying and help students feel safe and welcomed at school.
He also hopes to increase students’ academic performance and upgrade technologies and facilities.
“Getting to build relationships and lifelong friendships in the community, I think that’s most important, and I think that helps make you more effective as a leader when you spend time getting to know the people that you serve, and that’s what I look forward to," said Robinson.
Robinson wants the administration to be open and listen to parents and students.
The Sikeston R-6 Board of Education announced Robinson as the next superintendent of schools on Monday, April 22.
Board officials said Dr. Robinson has experience, knowledge and a proven track record of results.
Robinson has served as the deputy superintendent for Cape Girardeau schools according to the board. He holds a bachelors in History: Social Studies, a Master’s in Secondary Education Administration and a Doctorate degree in Education Administration.
According to board officials, they started their search for someone to fill the position after the retirement of current superintendent Tom Williams. Williams held the position for seven years and served the school district for 29.
The Missouri School Board Association (MSBA) assisted in the search, board officials said.
Following meetings and resume reviews of the board, staff, teachers and public the Sikeston Board received 18 resumes and chose four candidates to interview.
“All of the candidates were more than qualified to lead the Sikeston R-6 School District,” said board president, Matt Tanner, “however, the board felt Dr. Robinson encompassed all of the things the board, staff and residents of Sikeston were looking for in the next superintendent.”
Dr. Robinson began his duties July 1, after Williams retired.
