Dexter police searching for missing woman

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A woman from Dexter, Missouri who was reported missing in early April was found dead in August, according to officials.
Detective Captain Hank Trout said 39-year-old Crystal Marie Brown-Hart was last seen on Tuesday, April 9 in Dexter.
She was seen again on Wednesday, April 10 in the Poplar Bluff area according to Trout.
He said it is unlike her to leave in this way.
According to information from officials she was driving a black 4-door Mitsubishi Lanser possibly bearing the Missouri registration XB2D3M.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Brown-Hart’s vehicle was pulled out of the St. Francis River in Butler County near Fisk.
Authorities said she was inside.
Next of kin has been notified about her death.
An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 21.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott a preliminary report indicates damage to the car is consistent with a crash.
