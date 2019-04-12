Trial set for Carbondale high school student accused of pulling gun during fight on school bus

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A Carbondale high school student has been charged after an incident on a school bus on Friday, April 12.
Nineteen-year-old Jekiary Anderson, of Carbondale, was arrested Saturday, April 13 at 7:45 a.m. He was booked in the Jackson County Jail.
According to the Jackson County State’s Attorney, charges were filed on April 15 charging him with unlawful use of a weapon.
Anderson entered a plea of not guilty during an arraignment held on April 30. His bond was set at $10,000.
A trial date was scheduled for July 15, 2019.
On April 12, Carbondale officers were notified of a disturbance on a school bus on the 600 block of East College Street en route to the high school.
Anderson is accused of pulling a gun and making threats to another student while both were on a school bus.
Police say Anderson fled from the bus and never arrived at the school.
The high school was placed on lockdown for precautionary purposes. There were no known threats to the school, students, faculty or staff.
The lockdown was lifted around 9:10 a.m.
The school administration is conducting an investigation with the Carbondale Police Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.