New managers named for Du Quoin and Illinois State Fairs

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - State of Illinois Acting Director of Agriculture John Sullivan has announced the hiring of Kevin Gordon to lead the Illinois State Fair and and Josh Gross to lead the Du Quoin State Fair.
Gross of Du Quoin currently serves as the Perry County Clerk with previous experience as a store manager and financial advisor.
“I would like to thank the people of Perry County for electing me twice to serve as their County Clerk,” says Gross. “I look forward to continuing to serve the community and surrounding region in this role and showcasing what the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds has to offer.”
Gordon is returning to the Department of Agriculture to lead the 2019 Illinois State Fair.
“We’re excited to welcome Kevin Gordon back to the Illinois State Fair and to have Josh Gross continue his public service at the Du Quoin State Fair,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Their leadership will be crucial to planning and executing our state’s most treasured events. Illinoisans and visitors from around the region will soon enjoy the fruits of their labor at the fairgrounds.”
