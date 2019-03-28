Former Mississippi Co. sheriff housed in federal Ark. prison

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS/AP) - A former Mississippi County sheriff is being housed at Federal Correctional Institution Forrest City Low in Forrest City, Arkansas.
Cory Hutcheson arrived at the federal prison on June 20, 2019 according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
On Monday, April 30, Cory Hutcheson was sentenced to six months in federal prison, four months of home confinement and three years of supervised release. All charges will run concurrent.
Hutcheson had been out on voluntary surrender, this means the U.S. Marshals Office called on Hutcheson when and where he was to report to start his sentence.
He was sentenced for illegally monitoring the location of other law enforcement officers and civilians without a warrant by entering mobile phone numbers into a law enforcement database.
Most of the state charges against a former Mississippi County sheriff were expected to be dropped.
Cory Hutcheson was charged in state court in 2017 with assault, robbery and making a false declaration.
The Associated Press reported that according to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, the charges will be dropped and he is expected to plead guilty only to a misdemeanor of notary misconduct.
In November 2018, he pleaded guilty to wire fraud and illegally possessing and transferring the means of identification of others, in this case mobile telephone numbers, without lawful authority, and in connection with the commission of felony forgery.
Hutcheson was required to resign as sheriff of Mississippi County on November 20, 2018.
Victims appeared at his sentencing, including Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers whose location was tracked by Hutcheson. For three years, including after being elected sheriff of Mississippi County, Hutcheson uploaded false and fraudulent documents to a law enforcement database to get the location of more than 200 mobile phone users.
Hutcheson submitted thousands of requests and got the location data of hundreds of individual phone subscribers without valid legal authorization and without the consent or knowledge of the individuals.
The location information request was submitted using wire communications transmitted in interstate commerce.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol and was prosecuted in cooperation with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gwen Carroll and Lindsay McClure-Hartman handled the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
