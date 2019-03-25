Heavy Rains and flood waters are a prime spot for mosquitoes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Recent heavy rains and flooding means a lot of standing water and that can become a prime spot for pests.
Environmental Specialist John Wofford said, there’s not a real threat now, but when the weather gets warmer all that water will really bring out the mosquitoes.
Wofford said, if you’re dealing with flooding or standing water you’re at a higher risk for large populations of mosquitoes. There are things you can do now to protect yourself and your family.
“Any empty container and tires will collect water you want to try to dump those water out if possible, tires if you can take those in doors so they won’t collect rain water that’s another way to prevent mosquitoes from breeding,” said Wollford.
If standing water is still an issue he recommends buying mosquito tablets or briquettes. It will kill the larvae when you drop them into standing water. This can be purchased at most local home supply stores.
According to the Illinois Department of Health, water that stands in flooded areas for more than 10 days has the potential to produce large numbers of floodwater mosquitoes and those mosquitoes can travel up to 10 miles from where they breed.
Health officials report floodwater mosquitoes, often called nuisance mosquitoes, are not known to carry disease, but it is still important to protect yourself from insect bites.
To avoid mosquito bites heath experts suggest the following:
Avoid being outdoors when house mosquitoes are most active, between dusk and dawn.
Wear socks, shoes, pants, and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt.
Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535 according to label instructions.
Ensure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and keep doors and windows closed at night
