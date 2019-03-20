Man wanted after March drug raid in Graves Co. now in custody

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man wanted in connection with a drug raid in March is now in custody.
Austin Baker, 23, was found at a home on Depot. Street in Water Valley by detectives at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
He was wanted on a warrant for first-degree trafficking controlled substance - first offense, first-degree cocaine possession of controlled substance - first offense methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess and possession of marijuana.
The raid took place on Tuesday evening, March 19 at a home located at 63 Depot Street where authorities say Austin Baker and Brandon Davis, 35, reside.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office says drug detectives conducted a search warrant after receiving a tip stating illegal drug activity was going on at the home.
During a search of the home, detectives allegedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and counterfeit currency.
Authorities say Davis was found hiding under a pile of clothing in a bathroom of the home.
At the time, Baker had not been found.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, Baker was aware of the raid at the home and was reportedly in hiding.
Detectives are currently looking for Baker.
After the raid, Davis was arrested and booked into the Graves County Jail.
Davis faced charges of trafficking controlled substance first degree less than two grams second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument first degree and fleeing and evading second degree.
He was also wanted on three outstanding warrants from Hickman County.
Officers from the Mayfield and Fulton Police Departments assisted with the investigation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.