11-year-old boy charged in friend’s murder could face life behind bars, attorney says

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - An 11-year-old boy charged with murder could spend the rest of his life behind bars if he’s tried as an adult.
Police have upgraded the charges against that boy after his friend, 14-year-old David Vongphachanh was taken off life support over the weekend.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to a criminal defense lawyer who says this process could take several months.
Once the state decides it wants to transfer the child to adult court, several hearings and evaluations could take place before the judge makes the final decision.
“Is this the type of child that needs to be transferred or can we rehabilitate him,” said Blake Ballin, criminal defense attorney.
Ballin says this question, among many, is taken into consideration before a child is transferred to adult court.
It's still not clear if the 11-year-old will be tried as an adult.
However, police say the boy is also charged with first degree murder in preparation of a theft and criminal attempt to wit: first degree murder.
The boy is also accused of shooting David's father, 34-year-old Philip David Vongphachanh last week.
“It seems on its surface that it wouldn’t be quite fair to treat an 11-year-old as an adult even for something as serious as murder and attempted murder,” said Ballin.
Ballin gave us some insight into the process of transferring a juvenile to adult court.
He says once the state decides they want to transfer the child a notice will be filed.
At that point a defense lawyer can file a motion for a mental evaluation, then comes a transfer hearing where the judge decides if the child will be transferred.
"The state has to show first, that there's probable cause to believe the child committed the offense. Second, is that it is a certain type of offense. Generally for the most part, it's violent crimes and then also they have to show that the child is not amenable to some sort of rehabilitation," said Ballin.
Ballin says this process can take months and would likely have a lasting impact on the child.
"You get a kid into the adult system and the chances are they not going to come out of it a better person," said Ballin.
Investigators were back on the scene of the shooting Monday, which happened at a Frayser home.
David’s grandmother told us that when she went back to the house that an Xbox, cell phone, and money were missing.
Ballin says if the 11-year-old is tried as an adult, he could face up to life behind bars.
We reached out to the District Attorney's Office.
D.A. Amy Weirich said this is an ongoing case and they are reviewing all the facts, evidence and legal issues involved.
