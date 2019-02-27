'Run for the Wall’ ride to stop in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) - The “Run for the Wall” motorcycle ride stopoed in Mt. Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, May 21.
More than 500 bikers refueled and rode down Broadway to the Outland Airport.
The riders arrived off of Interstate 57 at exit 95 to refuel at Huck’s on 34th and Broadway Streets around 1 p.m.
To avoid the influx of motorcycle traffic during this time, drivers were encouraged to seek alternate routes, such as Veteran’s memorial Dr.
From the gas station, the bikers headed to the Airport where they were given a meal.
To cheer the motorcyclists on, the public was encouraged to line Broadway St. with flags and other signs of appreciation as they rode to the airport.
Mt. Vernon is the only Illinois stop for the bikers.
This is the 31st year for the “Run for the Wall” motorcycle ride.
The ride for veteran awareness begins in California and ends at the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C.
It is a ride to promote healing among veterans, calls for an account of all Prisoners of War and those Missing in Action, honors service members Killed in Action and to show support for military personnel worldwide.
Donations are being collected to help offset the riders’ cost of fuel. If you would like to donate, please contact the Mt. Vernon Convention & Visitors Bureau at 618-242-3151 or tourism@mtvernon.com.
