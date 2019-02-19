Southern IL man accused of killing his wife has trial delayed

HARRISBURG, IL (KFVS) - A Harrisburg, Illinois man accused of killing his wife will continue to undergo mental health checks that will delay his trial.
According to court documents, Brian Burns shot Carla Burns in 2016 and then knowingly concealed her death by burning her body and spreading the ashes.
The assistant states attorney and Burns' attorney agreed to extend the mental health check another 30 days to March 19 at 1 p.m.
