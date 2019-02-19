Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Jackson Police Station

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning, March 7 to kick-off the first steps in building the new Jackson, Mo. Police station project.
The ceremony took place at 202 W. Jackson Blvd. The public was invited to attend.
Representatives from the City, Penzel Construction and the Chamber of Commerce spoke at the ceremony.
City officials thanked the residents of Jackson for passing a public safety sales tax in April of 2018.
The tax has enabled the City to add officers, firefighters and additional needed equipment.
The new building will be constructed in the same location as the current police station.
The cost of the building is $6.5 million.
