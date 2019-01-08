Cape Girardeau school board, council agree to build aquatic center at Jefferson Elementary

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city and school leaders have agreed to build the new aquatics center at Jefferson Elementary on Thursday, Jan. 17.
The board also voted unanimously to call for an April election for a $12 million no tax bond issue.
Here is a breakdown of building improvements:
Alma Schrader Elementary and Jefferson Elementary remodel, $4M (Alma Schrader was built in 1958 & Jefferson built in 1956)
Aquatic facility, $4M
Pre-school facility, $1.5M
Roof repair/replacement, $500,000
Parking lot repairs, $150,000
HVAC repairs, $200,000
Mayor Bob Fox said this will allow the 40-year relationship the city has with the school district to continue.
“That’s important because they pay a big portion of the operating expense and it gives us the opportunity to maintain that, to control costs for both entities in the future and to end up with a building that is contiguous with the school, utilizing part of that school for part of the facilities of the aquatic center, thereby saving even more money, maybe,” Fox said. “I think it’s going to be a big emphasis for our community as a whole.”
Prior to this vote, the aquatic committee narrowed down to three sites, which included property adjacent to the Indoor Sportsplex off of I-55 and Kingshighway, property adjacent to the Osage Centre and Cape Splash and at Jefferson Elementary location.
The committee made a motion recommending the Jefferson School site because it was the only one adjacent to a school facility.
The committee voted and was 4 to 2 in favor of the Jefferson location.
At the city council meeting on Monday, Jan. 7, the committee brought this recommendation to the city council for a vote.
“The education of our children is a pretty big deal,” City Manager Scott Meyer said. “But then if you can also have that with the competitive swimming and the neighborhood use, the city use of the leisure component, then it’s kind of an everybody wins type of situation.”
The school board must also approve the committee’s recommendation to build the pool at Jefferson Elementary. School leaders will make that decision on Jan. 17 during a regularly scheduled school board meeting.
Before any ground is broke though, funding for the aquatic center must be finalized.
