Sounds of the Season 2019

You don’t want to miss the 24th annual Sounds of the Season Christmas Concert presented by the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
This holiday tradition helps support local cancer patients in need through the Southeast Cancer Care Fund. That support includes transportation, lodging, nutritional supplements and anything else that cancer patients at SoutheastHEALTH may need during their treatment.
The concert was recorded on location on Sunday, December 8 at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. The performance is produced and directed by Jerry Ford. Breakfast Show anchors Crystal Britt and Justin Fischer served as emcees for the show.
The concert featured the Jerry Ford Orchestra, along with many talented musicians from around the region
The Sounds of the Season concert will air several times on KFVS and the Heartland’s CW this year.
KFVS 12
- Christmas Eve at 10:35 p.m.
- Christmas Day at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m.
The Heartland’s CW
- Sunday, December 22 at 9:00 p.m.
- Christmas Day at 7:00 a.m.
The show will also be posted here as soon as it has been edited for broadcast
The Southeast Cancer Care Fund provides for the special needs of our friends who are battling cancer, right here, close to home. Transportation, lodging, nutritional supplements and anything else that our cancer patients may need are made available. You can significantly impact the future of cancer care for the people in our region. The goal of the Cancer Care Fund is to provide moments of normalcy and joy in each patient’s cancer journey. Our team of Southeast Cancer Center nurses, doctors, therapists and counselors carefully listen to the patients and caregivers to understand their special, healing needs. They consider each patient’s journey and apply your gifts to care for those individuals at a heightened level. Gifts of all amounts to the Cancer Care Fund help our staff do what they do best - personalize the patient experience.
Oncology patients and families who receive treatment at Southeast Cancer Center receive expert care with the latest technology in a healing environment. Our multidisciplinary approach to cancer care is guided by our philosophy of healing the whole person through the cancer journey. Southeast Cancer Center was built for our patients, their lives and their cancer journey.