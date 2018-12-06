Sounds of the Season 2019

The Southeast Cancer Care Fund provides for the special needs of our friends who are battling cancer, right here, close to home. Transportation, lodging, nutritional supplements and anything else that our cancer patients may need are made available. You can significantly impact the future of cancer care for the people in our region. The goal of the Cancer Care Fund is to provide moments of normalcy and joy in each patient’s cancer journey. Our team of Southeast Cancer Center nurses, doctors, therapists and counselors carefully listen to the patients and caregivers to understand their special, healing needs. They consider each patient’s journey and apply your gifts to care for those individuals at a heightened level. Gifts of all amounts to the Cancer Care Fund help our staff do what they do best - personalize the patient experience.