The Grit Network is now available on KFVS12′s digital channel 12.5, and on various cable channels (see below).
Grit offers action themed programming and will be built around classic heroes with a heavy focus on western, war, and action movies. Heroes and stars who will be featured on Grit include: John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, Roy Rogers, Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise, Gary Cooper, Brad Pitt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Steve McQueen, Harrison Ford, Chuck Norris, Jean-Claude Van Damme and many more. Grit airs twenty four hours a day, seven days a week.
Cable channels offering Grit (check your local cable line-up):
- Ballard Telephone 2
- Charter 189
- Charter (Perryville) 116
- Charter (Martin, TN) 181
- Comcast 249
- Hamilton County 155
- MediaCom 191/83
- Poplar Bluff City Cable 245
- SEMO Communications 198/82
- Time Warner 312
Digital channel 12.3 is one of three over-the-air signals offered by KFVS12. Channel 12.1 is the primary KFVS12 signal. Channel 12.2 is The Heartland’s CW (WQWQ-TV) that offers programming from the CW Network, classic television from the MeTV Network, along with Heartland News re-broadcasts and other syndicated programming.