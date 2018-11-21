Digital channel 12.3 is one of three over-the-air signals offered by KFVS12. Channel 12.1 is the primary KFVS12 signal. Channel 12.2 is The Heartland’s CW (WQWQ-TV) that offers programming from the CW Network, classic television from the MeTV Network, along with Heartland News re-broadcasts and other syndicated programming.