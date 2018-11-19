WATCH LIVE: Carbondale’s annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is holding their Second Annual Community Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 26.
The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. in front of City Hall.
The tree will be lit every night at 5 p.m. throughout the holiday season.
At the event, the City will be collecting coats for children ages one through eight for the Coats for Kids event.
Light refreshments will be served at the tree lighting ceremony.
