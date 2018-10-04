Perry Co., MO Marine honored by Missouri House

PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Perry County, Missouri native Lance Corporal Trevor Michael Richardet came home for the final time on Friday, October 5.
The 19-year-old was a member of the United States Marine Corp.
Richardet was killed in a motorcycle crash on September 29 while stationed at Camp Lejune military base in North Carolina.
A procession brought him back to Perry County, Mo.
He was escorted from St. Louis by Patriot Guard riders and 50 to 100 Perryville residents.
Missouri House members honored Lance Corporal Richardet in May 2019. Family members were presented with a resolution from the House and a pair of United States flags that flew over the Missouri Capitol on Veterans Day, 2018.
He was my right hand for a long time,” said Richardet’s mom, Amy Hager. “Anything you asked of him, he was always willing to help. He was always willing to lend a helping hand.”
“(He was) a great young man who enjoyed life but also was respectful. It seemed like he had instilled in him the discipline even before he went into the military," said Representative Rick Francis (R-Perryville).
In addition to his parents, Richardet is survived by five brothers and his grandparents.
