Sen. Durbin to be at Olmsted Lock and Dam ribbon cutting

OLMSTED, IL (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin will join area officials, representatives of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and members of the shipping industry for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Olmsted Lock and Dam on Thursday, August 30.
According to Durbin’s office, the project, which replaced 1920’s-era infrastructure will allow for much easier navigation of commerce on the Ohio River. The Olmsted Lock and Dam is one of the busiest stretches of Illinois’ inland water system for commercial navigation.
Durbin has helped secure federal funding for this project over the years.
