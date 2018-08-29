Heartland road projects 5/22

Missouri
Bollinger County
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to replace the Route FF bridge over Cane Creek in Bollinger County. The bridge is located approximately 4.5 miles west of Route 51, southwest of Marble Hill, Mo. The project is expected to be let in May 2019. Construction could begin as early as summer 2019. As construction is underway, Route FF will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridge. The bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately 12 to 16 weeks during construction, weather permitting. A signed detour will be provided during construction. Maps, plans, and other information prepared by the Missouri Department of Transportation, or interested agency, will be available for public inspection and copying at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street, Sikeston, MO 63801. Any person affected by this project may request that a public hearing be held in regard to the proposed improvements. Requests for a public hearing shall be in writing and must be submitted to District Engineer Mark Shelton at P.O. Box 160, Sikeston, MO 63801, by November 21, 2018.
Butler County
Drivers on east and westbound Rout 60 in Butler, Carter and Shannon Counties should expect lane closures as contractor crews perform slope and drainage repairs. The project limits will extend from Route 67 in Poplar Bluff to Route E in Winona. As work is underway, Route 60 will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction at various locations. Short, temporary work zones will be set up within the project limits. Each work zone will be in place for several days before contractor crews move to the next location. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 13 through Monday, July 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District will kick-off striping operations by working in cities and towns. Striping crews will restripe state routes in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, Malden, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, and Jackson.
To help reduce the impact to traffic, striping in cities will take place overnight from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Weather permitting, the schedule for striping includes:
- Kennett, Dexter and Malden: May 12-16
- Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson: May 19-23
Drivers will see slow-moving caravans of trucks refreshing the lines on the roadway with paint containing glass beads that reflect light from headlights in the dark. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and allow the machinery the space needed to properly apply the reflective paint.
Cape Girardeau County
According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department Lorimer will close on Friday, May 17 at 3 p.m. in preparation for Blues at Tunes.
Water division work has closed a portion of West End Boulevard between Butler and Wayne streets in Cape Girardeau, starting Tuesday, May 14 through approximately the end of this week, weather and unforeseen issues permitting. Detours will be in place, and drivers are asked to use caution near the work zone. The work being completed is a preliminary portion of the upcoming West End Boulevard project.
MoDOT says bridge repairs to the Route 74/Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge will take place Tuesday, May 28 through Monday, Sept. 16. Contractor crews will repair the metal joint connecting Route 74 to the bridge on the Missouri side. Contractor crews will repair the westbound lanes first, so head-to-head traffic will be shifted to the eastbound lanes. Once finished, traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes while the eastbound side is repaired. Throughout the project, driving lanes will be reduced to a 12-foot width restriction. The Emerson Bridge goes over the Mississippi River into Illinois, located between Fountain St. and Levee Rd.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is building up the Hwy. 177 using gravel between country road 651 and 657, Friday, May 3 to try to prevent the water from going over the highway. One lane of traffic will remain open only for local traffic.
Route K will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs. Weather permitting, this will be Wednesday, May 1 through Monday, July 1. Work will take place between Route 25 and County Road 206 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work between County Road 206 and Route 61/Kingshighway will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District will kick-off striping operations by working in cities and towns. Striping crews will restripe state routes in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, Malden, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, and Jackson.
To help reduce the impact to traffic, striping in cities will take place overnight from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Weather permitting, the schedule for striping includes:
- Kennett, Dexter and Malden: May 12-16
- Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson: May 19-23
Drivers will see slow-moving caravans of trucks refreshing the lines on the roadway with paint containing glass beads that reflect light from headlights in the dark. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and allow the machinery the space needed to properly apply the reflective paint.
North and southbound Route 61 will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction while contractor crews perform pavement repairs. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, April 8 through Saturday, May 25. Restrictions on Route 61 will be in place in the following locations: in Jackson on Route 25 to Old Orchard between 6:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m.; in Cape Girardeau on County Park Drive to Route 74 (S. Kingshighway) between 8:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.; and in Cape Girardeau on Route 74 to the I-55 (S. Kingshighway) overpass between 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Carter County
Drivers on east and westbound Rout 60 in Butler, Carter and Shannon Counties should expect lane closures as contractor crews perform slope and drainage repairs. The project limits will extend from Route 67 in Poplar Bluff to Route E in Winona. As work is underway, Route 60 will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction at various locations. Short, temporary work zones will be set up within the project limits. Each work zone will be in place for several days before contractor crews move to the next location. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 13 through Monday, July 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dunklin County
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District will kick-off striping operations by working in cities and towns. Striping crews will restripe state routes in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, Malden, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, and Jackson.
To help reduce the impact to traffic, striping in cities will take place overnight from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Weather permitting, the schedule for striping includes:
- Kennett, Dexter and Malden: May 12-16
- Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson: May 19-23
Drivers will see slow-moving caravans of trucks refreshing the lines on the roadway with paint containing glass beads that reflect light from headlights in the dark. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and allow the machinery the space needed to properly apply the reflective paint.
Route D in Dunklin and New Madrid Counties will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the pavement. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 in Malden, Mo. to Route 61 in Lilbourn, Mo. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, April 24 through Thursday, May 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
MoDOT says contractors will soon begin work to replace the Route 53 bridge over Malarial Ditch. The bridge is located between Route J and County Road 101, just east of Butler/Dunklin County line. As construction is underway, traffic will use a temporary bypass with an 11-foot width restriction. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, April 8 through Monday, July 1.
Arnold St. in Malden will be closed Thursday, May 23, to fix the trench that was cut in the street, near the Headstart building. The work will begin sometime in the morning and opened back up to traffic by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 24.
Iron County
Beginning Friday, March 15 the bridge on N. Main St. in Ironton which goes over Knob Creek will be closed indefinitely.
Madison County
The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning to replace the Route C bridge over the St. Francis River in Madison County. The bridge is located 3.8 miles northwest of Saco, Mo. The new structure will be constructed east of the existing bridge. Constructing the new structure on a different alignment will allow the roadway to remain open during construction; traffic will use the existing bridge during this time. The project is expected to be let in June 2020. Construction could begin as early as Sept. 2020. Construction is expected to be underway for approximately six months. The new bridge will be wider than the existing structure and will eliminate the need for weight restrictions.
Mississippi County
IDOT is alerting drivers traveling in the Cairo area that the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed. The closures are scheduled to start on Monday, June 3 at 7 a.m., extending through Thursday, June 13 at 5 p.m. Crews will be repairing the structure.
New Madrid County
Route AA in New Madrid County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over the North Cut Ditch. This bridge is located 5 miles north of Route 80, near Matthews, Missouri. This bridge is located between County Road 802 and County Road 807. Weather permitting, the bridge will close at 6 a.m. Monday, April 29, with completion anticipated on Thursday, Aug. 1.
Route D in Dunklin and New Madrid Counties will be reduced with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews overlay the pavement. This section of roadway is located from Route 25 in Malden, Mo. to Route 61 in Lilbourn, Mo. Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday, April 24 through Thursday, May 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to replace the Route AA bridge over North Cut Ditch in New Madrid County. The bridge is located 5 miles north of Route 80, near Matthews, Missouri. The project is expected to be let in March 2019. Construction could begin as early as May 2019. As construction is underway, Route AA will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridge. The bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately eight to 12 weeks during construction, weather permitting.
The Missouri Department of Transportation would like your feedback on improvements to Interstate 55 in Scott, New Madrid and Pemiscot Counties. The project included resurfacing various locations. Click here to take part in a short survey.
Perry County
W. North St. is closed from E. Ste. Marie to Grand Ave., W. North is closed from N. Main to Jackson St., and E. North is closed from N. Main to N. Spring in Perryville on Wednesday, May 22.
N. Moulton is closed between Grand Ave and Drury Ln. in Perryville on Wednesday, May 22.
Hwy. T between PRC 702 and Silver Lake will be down to one lane Wednesday, May 22. MoDOT crews will be replacing a culvert pipe on Hwy. T.
Scott County
The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Southeast District will kick-off striping operations by working in cities and towns. Striping crews will restripe state routes in Poplar Bluff, Kennett, Dexter, Malden, Sikeston, Cape Girardeau, and Jackson.
To help reduce the impact to traffic, striping in cities will take place overnight from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Weather permitting, the schedule for striping includes:
- Kennett, Dexter and Malden: May 12-16
- Sikeston, Cape Girardeau and Jackson: May 19-23
Drivers will see slow-moving caravans of trucks refreshing the lines on the roadway with paint containing glass beads that reflect light from headlights in the dark. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution and allow the machinery the space needed to properly apply the reflective paint.
Route W will be closed as contractor crews perform a bridge replacement. This bridge is located between County Road 421 and County Road 277, west of Oran, Mo. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, March 11 with completion anticipated on Thursday, May 30. A signed detour will be available using Route P to Route 91 to Route CC.
Shannon County
Drivers on east and westbound Rout 60 in Butler, Carter and Shannon Counties should expect lane closures as contractor crews perform slope and drainage repairs. The project limits will extend from Route 67 in Poplar Bluff to Route E in Winona. As work is underway, Route 60 will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction at various locations. Short, temporary work zones will be set up within the project limits. Each work zone will be in place for several days before contractor crews move to the next location. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, May 13 through Monday, July 8 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stoddard County
Route DD will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge. This bridge is located over Spring Creek between County Road 593 and County Road 372 near Vanduser, Mo. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Monday, June 3 and reopen on Friday, Sept. 6.
Route D will be closed as MoDOT crews perform pavement repairs. This section of road is located between Route 25 and Route 153. Weather permitting, crews will be working on Tuesday, May 21 through Thursday, May 23 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Open to local traffic only.
The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to replace the Route T bridge over Turkey Creek in Stoddard County. The bridge is located approximately 1.9 miles west of Route 51, near Mingo National Wildlife Refuge. The project is expected to be let in May 2019. Construction could begin as early as summer 2019. As construction is underway, Route T will be closed to through traffic in the vicinity of the bridge. The bridge will be closed to traffic for approximately eight to 12 weeks during construction, weather permitting. A signed detour will be available as construction is underway. Maps, plans, and other information prepared by the Missouri Department of Transportation, or interested agency, will be available for public inspection and copying at the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Sikeston District office, 2675 N. Main Street, Sikeston, MO 63801. Any person affected by this project may request that a public hearing be held in regard to the proposed improvements.
St. Louis County
MoDOT will close one westbound lane of I-44 between I-270 and Bowles for Meramec River Bridge construction. Starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 1, the right lane on westbound I-44 will be closed just after the ramp to I-270. It will stay closed around the clock for the next three years as part of the on-going construction project. Access from Watson Road (Route 366), as well as northbound and southbound I-270, to westbound I-44 will shift, but will not change during this portion of the project. Drivers will also still be able to access the Soccer Park exit from westbound I-44. Drivers should expect greater congestion, especially during the evening rush period, in this area. The three-year project replaces the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over the Meramec, makes improvements to the ramps between I-270 and I-44 and replaces the bridge from eastbound I-44 to eastbound Watson Road, and the bridge from westbound Watson Road to westbound I-44.
Illinois
Alexander County
IDOT is closing the US 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River beginning Monday, June 3 at 7 a.m. through Thursday, June 13 at 5 p.m. for repairs.
Franklin County
IDOT says crews will begin adding an additional lane to I-57 starting Monday, April 1. The work will stretch from mile post 57 to mile post 65 in Franklin and Williamson counties. The project will expand 4.4 miles of I-57 to add an additional lane in each direction. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction of I-57 during night construction operations. The project includes earthwork, HMA pavement, HMA resurfacing, erosion control, traffic control and protection, guardrail, seeding, underdrains, pavement markings, signage and rumble strips. IDOT says the work will be finished by July 2020.
Jackson County
Due to water main construction, Oakland Avenue, from Freeman to Mill streets in Carbondale, will be closed to thru traffic starting Friday, May 17 and will continue until this segment of work is complete. The street will be open to local traffic only and access to private driveways will be maintained.
Due to water main construction, Oakland Avenue, from Mill to Chautauqua streets, will be closed to thru traffic starting Monday, May 20 and will continue until this segment of work is complete. The street will be open to local traffic only and access to private driveways will be maintained.
City of Carbondale continues to repave over the new sanitary sewer along Oak Street. Due to this work, Oak Street, between University Avenue and Poplar Street, will be closed to all traffic from May 13-15. SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale’s Entrance on Oak Street will be completely inaccessible on those three days. Irvin Avenue will be closed to thru traffic beginning on Monday, May 13 until further notice.
Jefferson County
The Illinois Department of Transportation would like to alert motorists traveling on Interstate 64 eastbound that there will be a lane closure. This work will occur at Exit 80 –Mt. Vernon, Illinois. The closure is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, May 29 and will extend through Thursday, May 30. Maintenance crews will be repairing the structure carrying eastbound I-64 over IL 37. The entrance ramp from IL 37 to eastbound I-64 will be also be closed. Through traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes while this work is underway.
Massac County
Beginning Monday, April 1, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on I-24 from mile-post 34 to mile-post 36 in Metropolis due to a bridge construction project. Drivers will be using a crossover while crews construct a new bridge in the eastbound lanes. Local traffic will also be affected. Drivers using Country Club Rd. will also be reconstructed withing the work zone. Country Club Rd. will be reduced to one lane and closed for durations during construction of the structures. Weather permitting, the project is expected to last through Nov. 15, 2019.
Union County
IDOT reopened Rt. 127 South of Alto Pass at 9 a.m. Friday, April 19. A temporary runaround controlled by signals is in place. Drivers are urged to slow down when driving through the area. Crews closed the stretch of road last month to deal with water underneath the road. Officials say they’ll start working on permanent fix this summer.
White County
Beginning Tuesday, April 23, Interstate 64 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between milepost 130 at Grayville and Indiana milepost 1. IDOT said the lane closures are necessary for crews to make repairs, milling and resurfacing of the Wabash River Bridge. To avoid delays, drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
Williamson County
On Monday, April 1, weather permitting, IDOT crews will begin the next phase of the I-57 Expansion Project. From mile post 57 to mile post 65 in Williamson and Franklin Counties crews will be adding an additional lane to the southbound and northbound lanes of I-57. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction of I-57 during night construction operations. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution through the work zones. The proposed work for the project includes earthwork, HMA pavement, HMA resurfacing, erosion control, traffic control and protection, guardrail, seeding, underdrains, pavement markings, signage, and rumble strips. IDOT says the work will be finished by July 2020.
Kentucky
Calloway County
US 641 in Calloway has been chosen as a preferred alternative route for reconstruction. The project is focused on improving safety and mobility along US 641 between the Kentucky-Tennessee State Line at mile marker 0 and Clarks River Bridge at mile marker 5.6 just south of Murray, Ky. Improvements along U.S. 641 from the Clarks River Bridge into the south edge of Murray are part of a separate project. The Calloway County Fiscal Court was awarded a $23 million federal BUILD Grant for the reconstruction and widening of U.S. 641 from the Kentucky-Tennessee line to the Clarks River Bridge south of Murray, Kentucky. U.S. 641 will be reconstructed to a new four-lane highway that meets current design standards. In addition to improving safety for daily commuters, completion of the new highway is expected to improve economic development opportunities by connecting Murray and Calloway County to Paris, TN, and to I-40 on to the south.
Carlisle - Graves Counties
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $331,142 in discretionary funds to the Graves County Fiscal Court for the replacement of a vital bridge on Bethel Church Road that connects Graves and Carlisle counties. The bridge replacement on Bethel Church Road connects Bethel Church Road in Graves County (CR 1425) with CR 1026 in Carlisle County Road. Construction is expected to begin Spring 2019.
Crittenden-Caldwell Counties
Once the new southern intersection is completed, the contractor plans to move to the north connecting point where New US 641 meets the exiting roadway south of Marion near the 5 mile marker in Crittenden County for some additional work. The contractor plans to place an asphalt driving surface at the northern connection, remove a temporary traffic diversion, and restore the connection to Coleman Road. However, due to cold weather coming in, the northernmost connection between New US 641 and the existing roadway won’t be able to be completed until the Spring of 2019. Homeowners near the north end of the existing roadway will connect to New US 641 via Campbell Lane or Weldon Road. Residents of the Crayne Community may access New US 641 via Crayne Cemetery Road to head northward into Marion. Once New US 641 is opened to 2-lane traffic later this week, all crossroad connections along the new route will be active and fully functional. These crossroads, which include Campbell Lane, Weldon Road, Crayne Cemetery Road, Lloyd Road, Lilly Dale Road, as well as the new southern intersection near Fredonia, will provide connectivity between the new roadway and the existing roadway. During construction of New US 641, motorist traveling through the work zone corridor on cross roads have pretty much ignored stop signs at intersections. When New US 641 opens to 2-way traffic later this week, motorists should obey stop signs, use extra caution, and be prepared to encounter cross-traffic traveling at 55 miles per hour. Motorists should be aware of changes in traffic flow opening of the new highway will bring to southern Crittenden County. Appropriate caution is required. The contractor and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice when construction of the new connecting point between New US 641 and the existing roadway are completed near Fredonia and New US 641 is opened to 2-way traffic between Marion and Fredonia.
Graves County
KYTC started base repairs along a section of KY 94, followed by asphalt paving starting in about the next 2 weeks. This work zone along KY 94 runs from milepoint 10.49 at the KY 303 intersection extending eastward through the Lynnville community to about the 16 mile marker just east of the KY 83 intersection, a distance of about 5.5 miles. The contractor is milling and plans to complete base repairs at various locations along the work zone Monday and Tuesday, May 13-14. Once the base repairs are finished, traffic will be allowed to run on the repaired areas for about a week to allow the repairs to settle before the contractor returns for a round of asphalt paving along this section of KY 94. Weather permitting, the work should be completed in about a week to 10 days once paving starts.
As a reminder, a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of KY 1890 in Graves County on April 8. KY 1890/WPA Road is closed at milepoint 4.21 to allow the Little Mayfield Creek Bridge to be replaced. The roadway at this site is expected to be closed for up to 60 days to allow the existing bridge to be demolished and a new bridge constructed. This is along KY 1890/WPA Road just west of the KY 121 intersection. There will be no marked detour. Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $503,206 bridge replacement project. The target completion date is June 7, 2019.
An award of of $298,500 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on four roads in Graves County. The Graves County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
Resurfacing work will address:
- Curtsinger Road (County Road 1265) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 1.731
- Caleb Drive (County Road 1232) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.241
- Ory Road (County Road 1177) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.684
- Fox Road (County Road 1118) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 0.684
Hickman County
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Department of Rural and Municipal Aid official announced $358,018 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on three roadways in Hickman County. The Hickman County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.
Resurfacing work will address:
• Grubbs Road (County Road 1032) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 2.524
• Countyline Road (County Road 1017) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 1.546
• McWhorter Road (County Road 1007) from milepoint 0.00 to milepoint 1.062
Lyon County
A KYTC contractor is planning on milling and paving along a section of KY 295 and KY 1493 starting on Monday, May 20. The work along KY 295/Lake Barkley Drive runs from 9th Street near the Kuttawa Cemetery at mile point 2.378 extending northward across the I-24 overpass to the US 62 intersection at mile point 3.694, a distance of about 1.3 miles. Work along KY 1943 runs from Skin Frame Creek Bridge at mile point 3.432 extending eastward to the US 641 intersection at mile point 6.94, a distance of about 3.5 miles. Paving along KY 295/Lake Barkley Drive near Kuttawa is expected to start on Tuesday and take about two days to finish. Drivers should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Paving along KY 1943 will require the road to be closed during daylight hours and is expected to start later in the week as weather allows. KY 1943 will be closed to allow full-width paving. Paving along KY 1943 is expected to take about a week to complete, weather permitting. The contractor will work to provide access to homeowners on each side of the closure point.
Marshall County
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that Phase 4 of a project on the U.S. 68/KY 80/Eggners Ferry Bridge/Kentucky Lake Bridge, originally scheduled for Friday, May 3, will begin Thursday, May 2 at 6 p.m. As described below, motorists should detour via U.S. 68 to Interstate 24.
The project will progress in six phases and is expected to be complete by Saturday, June 22.
Phase 1 - Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m.Crews will close the eastbound bridge and convert the westbound bridge to two-way traffic to perform prep work on the eastbound bridge.
Phase 2 - Friday, April 26 overnightCrews will close the eastbound and westbound bridge for 18-24 hours.
Phase 3 - Sunday, April 28 at 10 a.m.Crews will close the westbound bridge and convert the eastbound bridge to two-way traffic to perform prep work on the westbound bridge.
Phase 4 - Friday, May 3 overnightCrews will close the eastbound and westbound bridge for 18-24 hours.
Phase 5 - Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.Crews will close the eastbound bridge and convert the westbound bridge to two-way traffic to apply waterproof epoxy to the eastbound bridge.
Phase 6 - Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m.Crews will close the westbound bridge and convert the eastbound bridge to two-way traffic to apply waterproof epoxy to the westbound bridge.
During the 18-24 hour closures of U.S. 68-Kentucky Lake Bridge, motorists are advised to detour via U.S. 68 to Interstate 24. Motorists should expect delays and avoid the route if possible. Drivers should slow down and use extra caution when traveling through the work zone.
A contractor with KYTC is planning a traffic shift along the KY 348/5th Street work zone in Benton starting on Friday, June 8. As part of the project to widen KY 348/5th Street to four lanes between US 641/Main Street at mile point 8.325 and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Benton interchange at mile point 7.6, westbound traffic on KY 348 was shifted approximately 8 feet to the south in April to allow drain pipe installation and other earthwork activities. With that phase of the work completed, traffic in the KY 348/5th Street work zone will be shifted to the north starting on Friday to allow more extensive work in the area near the post office, the funeral home and McDonald’s. Once this traffic shift starts on Friday, all lanes, including the middle turn lane, will be restricted to a maximum of 10-foot lane width. Traffic is expected to remain in this configuration for most of the summer construction season this year. Drivers should be aware that utility relocation activities will continue all along the project area. Due to ongoing utility work along the project area, a target completion date has not been established for this project.
McCracken County, KY
The City of Paducah has announced the Bridge Street Closure for Thursday, May 16 - Saturday, May 18 weather permitting. This is for sections of Bridge Street from Irvin Cobb Drive to Island Creek.
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and maintenance patching at a number of intersections around McCracken County starting Tuesday, May 14. Drivers should be prepared to encounter closures and/or one lane traffic at the following locations:
- KY 726/McKendree Church Road will be closed between KY 286 and US 62 in Western McCracken County starting around 7:30 a.m.
- KY 996/Metropolis Lake Road will be restricted to one lane traffic near the 5 mile marker between Heath and Grahamville.
- KY 999/Kreb Station Road may be closed for a time at the intersection with KY 994/Old Mayfield Road in the Sunny Slope area
The contractor anticipates being at each location for one to two hours. Paving at some locations will be completed at a later date.
A contractor for the City of Paducah will begin a milling and project in the Grove I/II subdivisions beginning Monday, May 20. Crews expect to keep on lane of traffic open. The following roads in the Grove subdivisions will be milled and then paved: Burchell Cove, Pillar Chase, Turnberry Dr. (South of U.S. 62), Tuscan Dr. and Westwind Dr. The work is expected to be completed in less than a week, weather permitting. Crews also will be working the next week to complete the milling and paving of Metcalf Ln off of Hinkleville Dr.
Trigg County
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans milling and paving along sections of KY 126, KY 274, and KY 525 in TRIGG County starting Tuesday, May 14. Motorists should be alert for work zone lane restrictions for milling and paving at the following locations in Trigg County:
- KY 126/Buffalo-Cerulean Road from the KY 128 intersection at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to the KY 124 intersection at milepoint 2.23, a distance of 2.23 miles.
- KY 274/Rockcastle Road from the Little River Bridge at milepoint 3.14 extending northward to Rabbit Ridges Road at milepoint 4.43, a distance of 1.29 miles.
- KY 274/Rockcastle Road from Crisp Road at milepoint 5.01 extending northward to Parkview Shores Road at milepoint 6.10, a distance of 1.09 miles.
- KY 525/New Hope Road from the KY 164 intersection at milepoint 0.0 extending northward to Casey Creek Bridge at milepoint 2.52, a distance of 2.53 miles.
- KY 525/New Hope Road from the intersecton with New Hope Church road at milepoint 5.44 extending northward to Brant Drive at milepoint 5.98, a distance of 0.54 miles.
- KY 525/New Hope Road from just south of Meador Cemetery Road at the 8 mile marker extending northward to KY 139/South Road at milepoint 9.37, a distance of 1.37.
Motorists should be prepared to encounter one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers when these work zones are active. Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow. Rogers Group is the prime contractor on this $806,225 group paving project which includes just over 9 miles of new pavment. Weather permitting, milling and paving for this group project is expected to take about 2 weeks to complete.
A section of KY 139/South Rd. will be closed starting Monday, June 3. The closure is along KY 139/South Rd. between Ky 525/New Hope Rd. and KY 272/Canton Pike. The closure could take 60 days. Crews will be rehabilitating and replacing the deck on the Burge Creek Bridge. Target completion of the project is Aug. 31.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.