Heartland road projects 5/22

Once the new southern intersection is completed, the contractor plans to move to the north connecting point where New US 641 meets the exiting roadway south of Marion near the 5 mile marker in Crittenden County for some additional work. The contractor plans to place an asphalt driving surface at the northern connection, remove a temporary traffic diversion, and restore the connection to Coleman Road. However, due to cold weather coming in, the northernmost connection between New US 641 and the existing roadway won’t be able to be completed until the Spring of 2019. Homeowners near the north end of the existing roadway will connect to New US 641 via Campbell Lane or Weldon Road. Residents of the Crayne Community may access New US 641 via Crayne Cemetery Road to head northward into Marion. Once New US 641 is opened to 2-lane traffic later this week, all crossroad connections along the new route will be active and fully functional. These crossroads, which include Campbell Lane, Weldon Road, Crayne Cemetery Road, Lloyd Road, Lilly Dale Road, as well as the new southern intersection near Fredonia, will provide connectivity between the new roadway and the existing roadway. During construction of New US 641, motorist traveling through the work zone corridor on cross roads have pretty much ignored stop signs at intersections. When New US 641 opens to 2-way traffic later this week, motorists should obey stop signs, use extra caution, and be prepared to encounter cross-traffic traveling at 55 miles per hour. Motorists should be aware of changes in traffic flow opening of the new highway will bring to southern Crittenden County. Appropriate caution is required. The contractor and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will attempt to provide timely notice when construction of the new connecting point between New US 641 and the existing roadway are completed near Fredonia and New US 641 is opened to 2-way traffic between Marion and Fredonia.