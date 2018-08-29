Current boil water orders in the Heartland

Missouri
New Madrid County
The City of Morehouse is under a Boil Water Advisory until further notice as of April 30. This includes Jackson Street - West to city limits and the entire north side of the City of Morehouse due to construction on new water lines.
Scott County
The entire Village of Kelso is under a precautionary boil water order, effective starting on Saturday, May 18. It is until further notice.
Wayne County
Wayne County Public Water District #3 issued a boil water order Thursday, May 9 for all of their customers until further notice. Crews are working on a tank at a supply station.
Illinois
Alexander County
The McClure East Cape Public water district has issued a boil water order effective immediately until further notice This district includes the communities of McClure, East Cape, Reynoldsville and Gale.
Jackson County
A boil order was issued on Wednesday, May 22 for 5 Shawnee Drive and 11 N. Shawnee Drive in Murphysboro.
Johnson County
The Millstone Water District lifted a boil water order on Wednesday, May 15 for customers on Gum Springs Road from the intersection of Gilead Church Road to Double Bridges. Lab results confirm the water is safe to use.
Kentucky
None to report.
Copyright 2019. KFVS. All rights reserved.