Heartland Votes

30th annual Pioneer Day kicks off this weekend in Marquand

The City of Marquand is getting ready for their 30th Pioneer Days Celebration on Saturday.
The event starts in Marquand at 8 a.m. and goes until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

News

A study said Missouri victims give up more than $14,000 a year due to online crimes.
Study: Mo. 2nd in nation in cybercrime payout

News

The pandemic has caused many financial disruptions for students pursuing a higher education,...
Southeast Missouri State University to distribute COVID-19 relief funds to students

News

No vehicle traffic will be allowed through the affected area until further notice.
Part of 9th Street closed in Mt. Vernon after building deemed ‘dangerous and dilapidated’

TOP HEADLINES

Missouri

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment contract extended by State

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Miya Andrews
Governor Mike Parson announced on Tuesday. September 21, that the Monoclonal Antibody Treatment contract has been extended for an additional 30 days.

News

Juvenile hunter accused of killing man with arrow after attempted theft in Dittmer, Mo.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
A young hunter is accused of killing a man with an arrow during an attempted theft.

Headlines

First Alert: Cold front bringing rain, storms, cooler air

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Marsha Heller
Scattered rain, with a few storms, is possible this afternoon and evening.

Missouri

16 people cited for illegal squirrel hunting around Current River Conservation Area

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
Sixteen people were cited for illegal squirrel hunting in and around the Current River Conservation Area.

Sports

Former Saluki distance runner dies at 24 after battling ALL

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
A former Southern Illinois University distance runner passed away on Sunday night, September 19.

Events

Public invited to welcome home ceremony for Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
The Welcome Home Celebration will be held outside at the front entrance of the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday, September 28.
7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast
FEATURES

LATEST VIDEO

News

The East Perry Community Fair will be held this weekend.
East Perry Community Fair scheduled for this weekend

News

A donation will buy robotics kits for a Poplar Bluff High School class.
Donation buys robotics kits for Poplar Bluff class

News

A man fled from custody in Pemiscot County, Mo.
Man flees from custody in Pemiscot County, Mo.

Kentucky-Tennessee

KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was...
Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’

MORE NEWS

Missouri

Search underway for escapee from Pemiscot Co. courthouse

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Miya Andrews
The Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jonathan Stewart, 23 of Hayti, escaped the custody of a deputy at the courthouse on Monday afternoon.

National

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

National

Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Eviction filings have begun to tick up since the moratorium was lifted but most advocates said a surge in actual evictions is still weeks away.

Crime

1 killed, 3 hurt in shooting at St. Louis shooting vigil

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say the shooting happened Monday night at an intersection in the Downtown West neighborhood during a vigil for 27-year-old Demetrise Thomas, who was shot and killed nearby early Monday morning.

Education

3 Heartland schools named named 2021 National Blue Ribbon Schools

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marsha Heller
Bloomfield Middle School, Eldorado Middle School and Heath Elementary School have all been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021.

National

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday.

National

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

National

Federal appeals court to hear Missouri abortion law case

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court on Tuesday will consider whether Missouri can implement a sweeping law aimed at limiting abortions.

National

Johnson & Johnson says booster dose of its COVID shot prompts strong response

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that an extra dose — given either two months or six months after the initial shot — revved up protection. The results haven’t yet been published or vetted by other scientists.

Crime

Court documents reveal missing Dallas County woman was staying with James Phelps prior to his arrest

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Marina Silva
A man has been arrested in connection with missing woman Cassidy Rainwater.

Kentucky-Tennessee

Malnourished puppy dumped at Kentucky Humane Society in box labeled ‘Help Me’

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Dustin Vogt and James Dobson
KHS said the puppy had inflamed skin that was swollen from infection, missing fur and was bloody from sores that covered his body.

News

Restaurant says their sales were affected by SEMO District Fair

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Noelle Williams
The SEMO District Fair’s return was a success, but local restaurants question if this success fed into their bottom lines.

MORE NEWS

Education

Cape Central Middle School hopes to cut down on vandalism due to TikTok challenge

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
A TikTok challenge appears to have made it to schools in the Heartland, including the the Cape Girardeau School District.

Events

Current River Cares event to offer counseling services after fire at The Landing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jeremy J. Ford
The Family Counseling Center in Van Buren is hosting a community event to offer counseling services.

News

Southern Ill. pumpkin patch ready for 2021 season

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Colin Baillie
The Bandy family’s marked its 35th year inviting visitors out to kick off the fall season in Johnston City.

News

Gov. Pritzker executive order allows Ill. schools to exclude students, staff with COVID-19

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WGEM
Governor Pritzker stressed on Monday that people are required to remove themselves if they have COVID-19 or came in close contact with someone who contracted the virus.

News

St. John AME Church in Kennett holds workforce development class

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT
|
By Breanna Harris
St. John AME church in Kennett is helping to meet the needs of the community by offering workforce development training.

News

Van Buren officer recognized for saving woman from fire at The Landing

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Amber Ruch
A police offer was recognized for his work during a massive fire at The Landing.

News

Humane Society of Southeast Mo. looking to move into new building in late fall

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Mohundro
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is only a couple months away from opening up its new facility in Cape Girardeau.

News

Utility lines damaged because of shots fired in southeast Missouri

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Mike Mohundro
Ten occurrences have happened since the start of September for this particular company. Fiber optic cables have been riddled by bullets, causing damages and outages.

News

Gov. Beshear: ‘Due to national shortage, there will not be enough monoclonal antibody infusions anywhere. Get the vaccine’

Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT
|
By Amber Ruch
Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 20.

National

US officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 320 migrants arrived in Port-au-Prince on three flights Sunday, and Haiti said six flights were expected Tuesday.