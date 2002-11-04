Blo Pens may bring out the kid in you! They look like markers, but you don't use your hands.
"You've never heard ofBloPens before?" Amy Jacquin asks Sharon Williams. "No."
But Mrs. Williams' third grade students certainly have -- 8 of 21 of the Alma Schrader art students have a set ofBloPens at home!
Dressed in old tee-shirts, this Cape Girardeau class carefully makes sure that theBloPens won't stain anything. Makers say the formula will wash off skin and out of some clothes, but warn you not to take any chances.
We ask one of the kids who already haveBloPens to demonstrate how they work. It's as simple as loading the mouthpiece andblowing. But the set also comes with a couple of magic- likepens.
"Then you take the pen, and if you draw something, it'll show up," says one student. "Try it on the white paper... will it show up? No."
But spray over it with the color change pen and see what happens!
"Oh! That's neat! Cool!" the entire class likes the result.
BloPens come with stencils. And Mrs Williams wonders if that promotes pre- patterned art, or if it will still encourage creativity. But these Alma Schrader third graders definitely get creative. One creates a free-style face! But Amy notices how red *her* face gets fromblowing! Several of these students admit theBloPens make them dizzy!
Mrs. Williams is kept busy washing mouthpieces, so we don't spread germs. And the damp caps sometimes cause the color to run. That's not a problem you'd have at home. But we also discover that if you hold thepenstoo close to the paper, the color is thick and smudges.
If youblow from about five inches away, as recommended, the edges are crisper -- but you have to mask off areas where you don't want any color overlap. However, none of that bothers these kids! When Amy asks who thinks it deserves a good grade, every student raises their hand.
Not a single hand goes up when she asks who wants a bad grade.
So the majority rules. The $20BloPens earn an A. Just know that once they run out, you have to buy a new set ofpens, refills aren't an option. You can learn more at www.blopens.com.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The annual Soles 4 Souls shoe drive hit the ground running in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
A driver may have had a medical issue after a pickup truck crashed into a Paducah building on Monday, March 19.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.